UCT 2 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 2 held a change of command ceremony on board Naval Base Ventura County, June 22.



Lt. Cmdr. Michael Dobling relieved Lt. Cmdr. Justin Spinks as commanding officer of UCT 2.



Capt. Mike Saum, commander, Naval Construction Group (NCG) 1, was the presiding officer and guest speaker for the ceremony and gave the keynote address.



“I consider it one of the highlights of my 25 years of service to have had the opportunity to serve with the Underwater Construction Teams and I find it easy to brag about how awesome you are,” said Saum. “It takes a special person to command a UCT: Balanced, Flexible, Resolved, Visionary, and humble. Skipper Spinks has navigated this balance well… I believe he leaves here today having earned the respect of a group of men and women that operate with high standards. Conversely, I know he leaves here today with a deep respect for those same men and women.”



Before reading his orders and relinquishing command of UCT 2, Spinks recounted his experiences as commanding officer and the lessons he learned from Sailors at the Team. Under his leadership, UCT 2’s Construction Diving Detachments have been continuously deployed completing 24 ocean and waterfront projects and participating in eight exercises in the Pacific Area of Operations.



The Sailors of UCT 2 have provided mission-critical construction, maintenance, and repair to support Homeland Defense Programs, Theater Security Cooperation Programs, Department of State Initiatives, and Fleet Support Requirements.



“I felt like I’ve been riding at the front of a high speed train at UCT 2. It’s been my job to look down the tracks and see what is coming, but [the Sailors of UCT 2] have been the ones making it go,” said Spinks.



After assuming command, Dobling recognized Spinks for his strong leadership as commanding officer, and thanked the Sailors of UCT 2 for their hard work and tireless efforts to build such a successful command.



"To the men and women of UCT 2 and your families, your pride and professionalism are inspirational,” said Dobling. “I am humbled to be your commanding officer and given such a tremendous responsibility to lead the finest men and women this world has to offer. It is an absolute honor and privilege to serve with you in this extraordinary team!”



UCT 2 provides construction, inspection, repair, and maintenance of waterfront and underwater facilities in support of Naval and Marine Corps operations. Underwater Construction technicians have the unique ability of performing shallow, deep water, and terrestrial construction.

