    Faces of Beale: Airman 1st Class Luca Lagares

    “...Given me structure and taught me professionalism…”

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Tristan Viglianco | Airman 1st Class Luca Lagares, 9th Communications Squadron radio frequency...... read more read more

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2017

    Story by Airman 1st Class Tristan Viglianco 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    “My older brother joined the Marines and he encouraged me to join the armed forces, but I wanted to get a feel for what college classes were like. I decided to take classes at a community college. I was working at the same time and living with my parents. It was getting boring and I didn’t want to do it for the next four years, so I went to the recruiter and decided to join the Air Force. The Air Force has given me structure and taught me professionalism. Eventually when I get out I plan to keep my education going and get a degree in electrical engineering. I really like the new technology that is coming out and I would like to work with augmented reality.”

    Airman 1st Class Luca Lagares, 9th Communications Squadron radio frequency transmission technician

    Hometown: San Rafael, California

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of Beale: Airman 1st Class Luca Lagares, by A1C Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

