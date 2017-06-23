“My older brother joined the Marines and he encouraged me to join the armed forces, but I wanted to get a feel for what college classes were like. I decided to take classes at a community college. I was working at the same time and living with my parents. It was getting boring and I didn’t want to do it for the next four years, so I went to the recruiter and decided to join the Air Force. The Air Force has given me structure and taught me professionalism. Eventually when I get out I plan to keep my education going and get a degree in electrical engineering. I really like the new technology that is coming out and I would like to work with augmented reality.”



Airman 1st Class Luca Lagares, 9th Communications Squadron radio frequency transmission technician



Hometown: San Rafael, California

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2017 Date Posted: 06.23.2017 17:16 Story ID: 239052 Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Hometown: MANAUS, AM, BR Hometown: SAN RAFAEL, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Faces of Beale: Airman 1st Class Luca Lagares, by A1C Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.