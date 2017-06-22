2017 March for the Fallen registration open

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Fort Indiantown Gap’s Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s annual event honoring service members who made the ultimate sacrifice is open for registration at www.gapmwr.com/march-for-the-fallen. The event will be held on Saturday, Sep. 16 at Fort Indiantown Gap with race starting times staggered throughout the day.



Categories include: A 28-mile “March for the Fallen” route with a heavy division (35 pound minimum rucksack/backpack and uniform) and a light division (no weight or uniform requirement), a 14-mile “Honor March” with heavy and light divisions, and a 5K “Run for the Fallen.”



All participants, family, and friends are invited to a free pasta dinner at the Liberty USO of Fort Indiantown Gap (Building 13-190) on Sep. 15 from 4-8 p.m.



This is the sixth year for the community event that draws individuals from across the U.S. to honor all those who have fallen in defense of our nation.





MEDIA CONTACT: SGT Shane Smith, 717-861-8352

