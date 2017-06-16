JBA hosts AF equal opportunity training workshop

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. -- The 2017 Air Force Equal Opportunity Worldwide Training Workshop was held at the General Jacob E. Smart Conference Center here from June 12 to 16.



Approximately 300 attendees from every component of the Air Force came for the week-long workshop that provided equal opportunity professionals their required yearly refresher training.



“[This workshop] gives us the training we need to be successful and the voice to get the resources we need to ensure we are helping the members,” said Master Sgt. Katharine McCloud, Idaho Air National Guard EO practitioner, and event attendee.



Throughout the week EO professionals were provided refresher skills training and individual development through hands-on practice, senior leader led discussions as well as small group training.



Daily breakout sessions dealt with topics such as conflict resolution, fostering workplace inclusion, complaint processing, and affirmative employment plans.



“[EO counselors] are on the front lines at the unit level trying to resolve complaints and help maintain a healthy unit climate,” said Dr. Carrie K. Baker, workshop project lead. “Having this training keeps our skills sharp so we can help commanders resolve problems at the lowest level.”

Joint Base Andrews was chosen to host the event because it offered a convenient, cost effective location for senior military and government leaders to come and talk.



Months of planning, including weekly workshop committee meetings, went into getting everything together.



“[We spent] a lot of early mornings and late nights behind the scenes scrambling to do the little things,” said Master Sgt. Jermey Lawley, 11th Wing EO supervisor. “It was a lot of [work], but we pulled it off in the end.”



This was the third time the workshop has been held and event planners are hoping to make it a bi-annual event.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2017 Date Posted: 06.23.2017 09:26 Story ID: 238956 Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBA hosts AF equal opportunity training workshop, by PO2 Christopher Hurd, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.