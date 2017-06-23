U.S. and Japan alliance honors 240,000 lives lost in the Battle of Okinawa

Photo By Lance Cpl. Charles Plouffe | Okinawan residents place flowers and pray at the Cornerstone of Peace memorial wall...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Charles Plouffe | Okinawan residents place flowers and pray at the Cornerstone of Peace memorial wall during the 2017 Okinawa Memorial Day service June 23, 2017 at Peace Memorial Park, Itoman, Japan. The ceremony brought together service members and Okinawan residents to honor all who lost their lives in the Battle of Okinawa. The memorial walls are inscribed with over 240,000 names of people who died, regardless of nationality, civilian or military status in the battle. During the ceremony all who attended stood for a moment of silence honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Charles Plouffe) see less | View Image Page

During World War II, the Ryukyu Islands were the front line for a series of battles which culminated in the largest amphibious assault in the Pacific theater. The Battle of Okinawa lasted 82 days, from April 1 to June 22, 1945.

The Battle of Okinawa, also known as Operation Iceberg, was the last major battle of World War II. The fight resulted in more than 240,000 deaths of Japanese and U.S. service members, as well as Okinawan civilians.

Seventy two years later, service members, veterans and government officials from Okinawa, mainland Japan and the United States gathered at Okinawa Peace Memorial Park, June 23, 2017 in Itoman, Okinawa, Japan for the 2017 Okinawa Memorial Day service.

The attendees joined together around the Cornerstone of Peace and placed wreaths against the walls in remembrance of those who gave their life to serve their country.

“Words cannot repay the debt we owe to the names inscribed here,” said U.S. Consul General Mr. Joel Ehrendreich. “By dedicating ourselves to their purpose and by remembering their contributions, we can do them justice. May their courage, duty and sacrifice continue to inspire us today and in the future.”

In September 1945 a formal document was signed signifying the ending of the battle. Since then, the U.S. and Japanese forces allied together forging a diplomatic relationship that remains a cornerstone of security in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

“This is an important day … this is an important event, but it cannot be just one day a year we look at this,” said Lt. Gen. Lawrence D. Nicholson, the Marine Forces Japan Commanding General and Okinawa Area Coordinator. “We have an obligation to honor their memory and to live in a way that reflects on their sacrifice, so that this great alliance between our two nations will endure and continue to grow stronger.”