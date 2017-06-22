Through Airmen’s Eyes: A love of LRS

Senior Airman Serah Lewis, 18th LRS material management specialist, is one of the smiling faces many customers see when walking into the warehouse to pick up parts.

“I want to take care of people,” said Lewis. “Customer service has been something I’ve always enjoyed doing and I’m going to keep doing it as long as I can.”

Lewis came to Kadena at a time when the 18th LRS was consolidating a large majority of their warehouses. The communication required from one warehouse to the next was a slow process that often made getting parts harder on not only the customers, but also LRS Airmen. The solution was the central warehouse.

“Moving into the central warehouse was rough for a while,” said Lewis. “We worked a lot of long hours and weekends during the transition. In the end, though, it was an amazing experience. It was the first time I’d seen a big project like that from start to finish, and I’m pretty proud to have been a part of it.”

When she isn’t exercising her passion at work, Lewis spends her time exploring the island of Okinawa or relaxing to a good book.

“I’m a homebody, but I love going out with friends when I can,” said Lewis. “I love the outdoors and one of my favorite experiences was river trekking. When I stay in, though, I’m a big reader. Non-fiction is one of my favorites, but I really enjoy books that help me find new ways to work better with my coworkers and customers.”

While helping customers is one of Lewis’ priorities, she also makes sure she takes care of her friends and coworkers.

“Whenever we need anything, Lewis is always there to help out,” said Airman Camryn Sokolowski, 18th LRS central storage apprentice. “She sponsored me when I first got here and she always opened up with asking how I’m doing. It’s one of those little things that really made me feel like she was looking out for me.”

Since coming to Kadena and making friends, Lewis has seen a large difference in the pace and mission when compared to her last duty station.

“My old shop was great and I learned a lot about my job,” said Lewis. “Since I’ve been here with the central warehouse, I get to meet people from all over base. I get a wider perspective and get to see the bigger picture. There is so much interaction I get to have with the Airmen and the mission.”

