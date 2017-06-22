DBIDS credential required for contractors, vendors after Aug. 14

To improve the Navy’s transition to the Defense Biometric Identification System (DBIDS) and increase force protection at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, the Navy is transitioning from using the Navy Commercial Access Control System (NCACS) to DBIDS for contractors, vendors and suppliers requiring access to the base.



Beginning Aug. 14, NCACS cards, also known as the Rapid Gate card, will no longer be accepted.



DBIDS is a Department of Defense (DoD) system developed by Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC) as a force protection program designed to manage personnel, property and installation access. It is an identity management and force protection system operating on a database to provide a safe and secure community by allowing real-time access to data. It will provide easy verification of access authorization for personnel entering a military installation using a barcode technology and fingerprinting biometric identification.



“The Navy is transitioning from NCACS to DBIDS to fall in line with DMDC requirements with regards to the data file transfers that they are no longer going to do and to bolster security on to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam,” said Master Sgt. Roy Lock, superintendent, Joint Base Plans and Programs.



The transition is conducted in two phases:



Phase I: During phase I, all NCACS cardholders will obtain a temporary DBIDS paper pass at the Nimitz Visitor Control Center (VCC, also known as Pass and ID) office located at 1250 South Drive, Bldg. 3455 (near Nimitz Gate). Once their identity is verified for active enrollment as an existing contractor or vendor; a paper pass will be issued and will have 180 days from that time to obtain an actual DBIDS card.



NCACS cards will no longer be accepted for base access beginning Aug. 14 and will be turned away at the gate. A contractor or vendor will not be issued another 180-day pass if they fail to comply with the timelines.



Phase II: During phase II, Department of Defense (DoD) sponsors must submit an “Authorization to Sponsor” letter to the Nimitz VCC. Once the letter is on file, DoD sponsors must receive and sign the SECNAV form 5512-1 from the requesting contractor, vendor or service provider to deliver to the Nimitz VCC. Contractors and vendors may retrieve fillable forms from www.cnic.navy.mil/om/dbids.html. Forms will not be accepted directly from contractors or vendors requesting access. This phase is to receive a DBIDS credential for 365 days.



Once all the forms are submitted by the DoD sponsor, the Nimitz VCC will initiate a background check for each contractor or vendor listed. If there are no issues, the Nimitz VCC will notify the DoD sponsor via email that the contractor or vendor pass is ready to be issued. The DoD sponsor will then notify their contractors or vendors to visit the Nimitz VCC to be issued their DBIDS credential.



All new contractors, vendors and suppliers requesting base access will be required to obtain a DBIDS credential. There is no cost to obtain a DBIDS credential.



“The DBIDS card provides a no cost option to the customer and more importantly, it allows local control over the installation access procedures ensuring that we have a smooth transition with the vendors and contractors coming on to the installation,” Lock said.



For more information, visit www.cnic. navy.mil/om/dbids.html or call 449- 0865.

