Change of Command for Naval Hospital Pensacola

NAVAL HOSPITAL PENSACOLA, Fla. – Capt. Sarah Martin, Nurse Corps, relinquished command of Naval Hospital Pensacola (NHP) to Capt. Amy Branstetter, Nurse Corps, at a change of command ceremony June 22 at the National Museum of Naval Aviation aboard Naval Air Station Pensacola.



NHP has been providing care since 1826 and includes 10 branch clinics across five states – Florida, Louisiana, Tennessee, Mississippi and Indiana. Approximately 55,000 patients are enrolled for care at the hospital and the branch clinics.



During Martin’s tenure as commanding officer of NHP, she oversaw several significant accomplishments including the implementation of a Hepatitis C screening program that led to the cure of over 20 patients and earned the 2016 Department of Defense Patient Safety Award. The hospital and branch clinics also went through a successful Joint Commission reaccreditation and Navy Inspector General visit in January 2017. Both the Joint Commission and Navy Medical Inspector General reported that NHP had an unprecedented survey with the least number of findings of any facility in the last three years. Martin also placed emphasis on overall patient satisfaction, which was evident in the Joint Outpatient Experience Surveys completed by patients. In 2016, 93 percent of patients stated they were satisfied with the care they received from NHP and its branch clinics.



“It was an honor to serve as the commanding officer of Naval Hospital Pensacola,” said Martin. “We serve the best patients in the world – those that served our country and their families – and we have an amazing staff of health care professionals that are dedicated to caring for our patients.”



Immediately following the change of command ceremony, Martin retired from the Navy after 30 years of service. The Minnesota native will remain in Pensacola, but has no immediate plans following retirement.



“The Pensacola community has truly embraced me and my family,” said Martin. “I have had a wonderful journey in the Navy, but I am looking forward to my retirement and will now be a patient at Naval Hospital Pensacola.”



Branstetter’s last assignment was as the executive officer for Navy Medical Center Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Commissioned as an ensign in the Navy in 1992, she previously served as the officer in charge of the Medical Evaluation and Treatment Unit at National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, where she coordinated care for President George W. Bush and his family. She also previously served as the director for branch clinics at NHP.



“Naval Hospital Pensacola was where I wanted to be a commanding officer,” said Branstetter. “I love this hospital and this community.”



Branstetter said she plans to continue focusing on patient satisfaction, but will also emphasize readiness amongst the active duty population including staff at the hospital and branch clinics.



“Naval Hospital Pensacola will continue to provide exceptional care to all of our patients,” said Branstetter, “but we will also ensure we have a healthy Navy and Marine Corps that is ready to serve if called upon. Part of readiness is also keeping our medical force clinically ready to deploy and save lives if they are called upon.”



For more information on NHP, please visit www.med.navy.mil/sites/pcola/Pages/home.aspx or https://www.facebook.com/NavalHospPensacola .