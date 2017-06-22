Fun summer events are lined up for military families aboard MCLBBarstow

Photo By Robert Jackson | MCLB Barsow Marines test out the video gaming systems in the new Single Marine Program...... read more read more Photo By Robert Jackson | MCLB Barsow Marines test out the video gaming systems in the new Single Marine Program Recreation Center during its grand opening May 31. The recreation center also includes a pool table, kitchen, ping pong table, comfortable seaing area to watch movies on several wall-mounted screens, and even an outdoor seating area with a fire pit. see less | View Image Page

The Single Marine Program, the new Active Duty Recreation Center, and the Semper Fit Gym have activities lined up to engage and entertain Marines and their families aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., all summer long.

The activities have multiple benefits to include developing camaraderie amongst Marines, behavioral and emotional benefits, socializing children with others their age, and simply entertaining military personnel and their families.

“Semper Fit is involved in the Wellness Series with Behavioral Health,” said Shelley Lamey, director of Semper Fit on base. “We just did a session for family members on Summer Stresses. We do healthy cooking classes and also I teach yoga on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11:30-12:30 which is a tremendous immune system booster and stress reduction class.”

“(Children from the) Child Development Center come to the fitness center once a week to do recreational activities in the basketball court and they go to the pool three times per week for two to three hours for fun in the splash park and swimming,” Lamey said. “There are swimming lessons now available for registration at the pool and they will be conducted from 11:15-11:45 a.m. and 6:15-7:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. There are three sessions: June 20-30; July 5-14 and July 18-28.”

For more information on group or semi-private lessons and patron costs, call 577-6284.

The pool is also available for physical training throughout the summer months either for work centers and units, or for lap swim from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Units can use the pool for PT which is a great way to cross train for injury prevention and get out of the gym,” Lamey said. “Eventually we are going to try to do Water Aerobics Classes for end of July through August. “

The Active Duty Recreation Center on base and the Single Marine Program are offering a variety of activities such as Dinner & Movie Night, Volleyball Night, as well as opportunities to engage in community service by helping to feed the homeless.

“The Single Marine Program helps unite individual Marines who might be looking for things to do , with other Marines who have similar interests,” said Albert “AJ” Jacobs, the SMP coordinator. “The Active Duty Recreation Center also gives active duty Marines a chance to hang out, maybe play video games with other Marines, or a game of pool, and not have to worry about the rest of their day. It’s a fun place to hang out and relax. We are even planning some other fun stuff like cooking classes and maybe gaming tournaments.”

Some of the July activities will include a pancake breakfast, and Texas Hold-em Poker Night & Chow, as well as additional movie nights. There may even be trips to San Diego’s ComicCon, and a trampoline venue.

For more information about the SMP or Active Duty Recreation Center, contact AJ at 577-5889.

In addition to all of the above events and activities, Marine Corps Family Team Building is hosting “5 Love Languages for Children” and Family Readiness Council later this month.

“Marine Corps Family Team Building offers trainings that aim to provide service members and their families the tools and resources needed to thrive in the military lifestyle,” said Ashley Ignatz, the MCFTB trainer.

For a schedule of MCFTB events, to include dates, times and locations contact Ms. Ignatz at 577-6675.

Summer is definitely in full swing aboard MCLB Barstow and there is no shortage of things to do, so reach out and join in growing list of events and activities available to you and your families.