USNORTHCOM visits JTF-CS

FORT EUSTIS, Va. –Air Force General Lori Robinson, commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, visited Joint Task Force Civil Support for an overview tour of the nations’ only standing chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear joint task force, June 22, 2017.

Robinson was given a first-hand view of the capabilities of JTF-CS to conduct its mission if called upon, while several of the unit’s subject matter experts briefed the capacity of the service members and civilians that make up the staff of this unique unit and mission.

Robinson and her husband, David, were greeted and escorted by Army Maj. Gen. Richard Gallant, JTF-CS commander and command staff and shown the various equipment and assets of JTF-CS including emergency response and early entry command post vehicles, which JTF-CS uses during exercises and real-world contingencies. Her visit allowed her to speak with JTF-CS leadership about overall command readiness and improvements she will focus on while in command of NORAD-USNORTHCOM.

“You guys are a vital asset to the United States,” said Robinson. “I view you as a force that can respond in conjunction with the lead federal agency when called upon in a moment’s notice for any hazard that affects the American people.”

Robinson talked to JTF-CS personnel about the importance of the JTF-CS mission and how it plays a vital role in the NORAD-USNORTHCOM structure.

“Communication is the key factor in all that we do,” said Robinson. “We can’t change and move forward to a better more cohesive force without communication and knowledge from all of us.”

JTF-CS anticipates, plans and integrates U.S. Northern Command CBRN operations. JTF-CS provides command and control for designated DOD specialized response forces to assist local, state, federal and tribal partners in saving lives, preventing further injury, and providing critical support to enable community recovery.

