    ‘Peacekeeper’ Battalion welcomes new commander

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2017

    Story by Sgt. Neysa Canfield 

    101st Sustainment Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – Soldiers of the 716th Military Police Battalion “Peacekeepers,” 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Sustainment Brigade, 101st Abn. Div., participated in a change of command ceremony, June 15, at the division parade field, here.
    During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Michael A. Johnston, the outgoing commander, relinquished command of the 716th MP Bn, which is assigned to the 16th MP Bde., on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Lt. Col. S. Joel Schuldt, the incoming commander.
    “My first time with this battalion was as a captain and since then I always knew I wanted to come back and command this battalion one day,” said Johnston. “I have been truly living the dream and it’s going be hard for the Family and me to leave.”
    “I have been truly living the dream commanding this battalion,” said Johnston. “The quality and professionalism of the [military police Soldiers], here, and those supporting the battalion has been just amazing.”
    Johnston, who took over the ‘Peacekeeper’ Battalion in 2015, thanked the leaders and Soldiers of the battalion.
    “I was extremely fortunate to have officers and [noncommissioned officers] who take pride in what they do; they have done everything I asked and more,” said Johnston. “It’s no mistake that this [military police] battalion is the most decorated, [and] the quality of [Soldiers] that make up this organization is amazing.”
    Johnston will continue his service at Fort Leonard Wood at the United States Army Military Police School.
    “I’m pretty excited about this job,” said Johnston. “My philosophy has always been if I can’t be in a command position, the next best thing is to mentor and lead our future leaders, in this case our new [Military Police] lieutenant and future commanders.”
    As Johnston said good bye to the ‘Peacekeeper’ Battalion, Col. Eugenia Guilmartin, commander of the 16th MP Bde., welcomed Schuldt to the battalion.
    “[Lt. Col. Schuldt] has a great reputation in our regiment and has a wealth of combat and policing experience,” said Guilmartin during her speech. “[Schuldt] is the right officer to take the torch from [Lt. Col. Johnston] and ensure continuity and support for the post and the screaming eagles.”

