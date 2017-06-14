(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1st Tanks holds Family Day at Luckie Park

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2017

    Courtesy Story

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    The Marines of 1st Tank Battalion came together at Luckie Park June 14, 2017, for a unit field day and family day.
    The unit held the fun-field day to boost morale and encourage camaraderie amongst the Marines, sailors and families. During the field day Marines faced each other in activities like tug-of-war, sack races and egg toss. After, they displayed the battalion’s trophy and shared a barbeque dinner.

