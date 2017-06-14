The Marines of 1st Tank Battalion came together at Luckie Park June 14, 2017, for a unit field day and family day.
The unit held the fun-field day to boost morale and encourage camaraderie amongst the Marines, sailors and families. During the field day Marines faced each other in activities like tug-of-war, sack races and egg toss. After, they displayed the battalion’s trophy and shared a barbeque dinner.
This work, 1st Tanks holds Family Day at Luckie Park, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
