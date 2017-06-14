1st Tanks holds Family Day at Luckie Park

Courtesy Photo | Marines of 1st Tank Battalion participate in a sack race during the battalion’s...... read more read more

Courtesy Photo | Marines of 1st Tank Battalion participate in a sack race during the battalion’s Family Day held at Luckie Park, Twentynine Palms, Calif., June 14, 2017. The battalion held the family day to promote camaraderie and bring the battalion’s families closer together. see less | View Image Page