RTS-Maintenance course trains Soldiers on vehicle recovery at Fort McCoy

Soldiers completed vehicle-recovery operations training with military wrecker vehicles June 9 at the Vehicle Recovery Site on Fort McCoy’s South Post.



The Soldiers were training in the Wheeled-Vehicle Recovery Operations Course, taught by Regional Training Site (RTS)-Maintenance, said instructor Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Beamis.



The course trains Soldiers with 91-series military occupational specialties in the Army’s H8 additional skill identifier.



The 17-day course covers operation and maintenance of recovery vehicles and use of standard procedures to rig and recover wheeled vehicles. Related training tasks include oxygen and acetylene gas welding; boom and hoist operations; winch operations; and recovery of mired, overturned, and disabled vehicles.



Students also have classroom training and testing, and they spend nearly 80 percent of their training time at Fort McCoy’s Vehicle Recovery Site learning more about wreckers and vehicle recovery, Beamis said.

One military vehicle used in the training is the M984A4 Recovery Truck (Wrecker). The truck is equipped with a crane and winch-retrieval system and is able to recover vehicles weighing in excess of 10 tons.



Students also use the M1089 (MTV Wrecker), said Sgt. Maj. Eduardo Velez, chief operations noncommissioned officer at RTS-Maintenance.

This wrecker, based on the M1083 cargo truck, is fitted with a recovery hamper and a recovery winch. It also has a crane with a 5-ton capacity that can be used for various lifting and hauling tasks.



RTS-Maintenance holds several sessions of the Wheeled-Vehicle Operations Course each year.



RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy trains Soldiers from both active- and reserve-component forces.



