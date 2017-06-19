Air Force Surgeon General visits MHAFB

MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, Idaho -- Lt. Gen. Mark Ediger, Air Force Surgeon General, visited the 366th Medical Group, here, June 14, 2017.



During his time here, Ediger recognized top performers in the medical group and had a chance to tour the facilities.



“My favorite part has actually been the briefings from the airmen,” Ediger said. “The process improvement they’ve described to me, I think has been particularly inspiring, and it’s coming from the youngest members of the medical group.”



Ediger met with various flights within the medical group and had the opportunity to see how these Gunfighters impact the mission.



“I think the main thing that stood out to me is really the unified focus on the mission and working together as a team, both across the wing but particularly within the medical group,” Ediger said. “It’s evident they understand they have a responsibility and a role, and their leadership actually matters in this mission.”

