The gift of music, songwriting presented to Dorn Veterans from Conner Foundation

Jennifer Scales

Dorn Public Affairs Office



Yamaha and Ibanez acoustic guitars, Congo and Bongo drums, along with a full-size keyboard and stand were just a few of the instruments presented to the Veterans of the Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center, June 20 by the Christopher Conner Foundation of Lexington, S.C.



Chris, a local professional musician, singer songwriter, succumbed to lung cancer in 2007. He is known for being a part of Sourwood Honey, The Conner Brothers Band, and The South Band.



His sister, Kelly Rodgers, who was on hand to deliver the instruments, said that her brother was one of the nicest persons who ever lived. “The foundation was originally started to help with his medical bills, but after his death, this became a way for us to hold him near and dear to our hearts, and as therapy for the family.”



The foundation has extended its boundaries of help in the state by continuing to provide healing through music at various organizations such as children’s hospitals and for adults in need.



Karly Warren, a psychologist at Dorn VA Medical Center, was influential in getting the organization to take notice here.



“Reaching out to help the Veterans at Dorn VA Medical Center is a first-time for the foundation,” Rogers added.



In addition to the instruments, Brian Conner, brother of Chris and also an established professional musician, will be giving beginners music lessons on the instruments to the Veterans for the next seven weeks at the medical center.



“Music has a healing power,” Conner said. “I want to share with these Veterans that experience.”



A songwriting class will also add to the donation that is coming from the foundation, taught by Conner.



“Through songwriting, you get a chance to express yourself in a positive manner and express your feelings, which is something these Veterans may want to do,” Conner added.



Robert Davis and Latwister Wright just happened to be present during the delivery of the instruments and eagerly awaited their chance to experience the chance of learning to play one of them.



“I’m always trying to branch out to learn something new,” Davis said. “This is a great form of help for me and I am ready to learn.”



Wright stated, “This is definitely good therapy for me. I want to learn how to play the piano and I can’t wait for the next class. This gives me something to look forward to each week.”



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2017 Date Posted: 06.22.2017 Story ID: 238829 Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US This work, The gift of music, songwriting presented to Dorn Veterans from Conner Foundation, by Jennifer Scales