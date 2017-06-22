JBLE welcomes new commander

U.S. service members and civilians from welcomed their new commander during a change of command ceremony June 22.



U.S. Air Force Col. Sean Tyler assumed command of the unit which provides installation support to more than 18,000 Airmen, Soldiers and civilians across two major command headquarters, 13 operational wings and Army brigades, and more than 20 associate units.



Upon assuming command following the passing of the colors, a time-honored military tradition, Tyler addressed the wing.



I’m excited to be taking this new position and coming back to Joint Base Langley-Eustis. It’s great to hear jet noise again,” Tyler said. “I look forward to supporting the JBLE mission, our community and our families as we continue to strive to be the model joint base for the Department of Defense.”



Tyler previously served at Langley in a variety of positions throughout his career, including as a flight commander, executive officer and deputy group commander. Before assuming command, Tyler served as the executive officer to the director at the Defense Logistics Agency at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.



U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Scott J. Zobrist, 9th Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony where he welcomed Tyler to his new role.

“Taking the helm of the 633rd [Air Base Wing] is not for the faint of heart. The Air Force has done us a great service sending Colonel Tyler,” he said. “[Tyler], congratulations on taking command of this outstanding wing of Airmen, Soldiers and civilians. I know you feel honored … and you should.”



The men and women of JBLE also bid farewell to U.S. Air Force Col. Caroline Miller who relinquished command after two years of service.



“To all of the men and women of this great wing: thank you,” she said. “Unequivocally, we have made this wing and installation better.”

Miller will continue her career in Washington D.C. as Secretary of the Air Force legislative liaison officer.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2017 Date Posted: 06.22.2017 14:26 Story ID: 238827 Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBLE welcomes new commander, by SSgt R. Alex Durbin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.