G-4 receives awards for efforts made on Combat Center

MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. – The Combat Center’s G-4 Installations and Logistics, always strives to improve life on the base through proving support services responsive to exercise forces; tenant and resident commands; Marines, sailors and their families. Representatives from the Combat Center, to include Col. Jay Wylie, assistant chief of staff, G-4, traveled to Columbus, Ohio, May 25, 2017 to receive the Society of American Military Engineers Award for Sustainability for the construction of the Child Development Center at the 2017 Society of American Military Engineers Joint Engineer Training Conference.

The Child Development Center earned the award because it reached ‘Net Zero’ status, meaning they were able to reduce energy demand through passive design efforts and provide a densely vegetated xeriscape. Xeriscaping is a style of landscaping that reduces water consumption by utilizing plants that require little to no irrigation and is mainly used in regions where reliable fresh water sources are not abundant.

In addition to the Combat Center receiving the SAME Award, Lt. Cmdr. Juan Chariva, director, Public Works Division, presented members of PWD with a letter of recognition from Combat Center Commanding General, Brig. Gen. William F. Mullen III, June 8, 2017, for the effort put forth in executing many of their projects. Recipients of the awards were Veronica Hatch for the Support Excellence Award, Marjorie Trandem for the Annual White Collar Employee Service Award and the 29 Palms FEAD Office Star Award, and lastly Lieutenant Luke Feist, assistant public works officer, PWD, with the presentation of the Navy Marine Corps Commendation Medal for meritorious service during his tour as utilities branch head.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2017 Date Posted: 06.22.2017 Story ID: 238818 Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US