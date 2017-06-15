Soldiers, community celebrate Army’s 242nd birthday

Members of the Joint Base Langley-Eustis and Hampton Roads community gathered to celebrate the U.S. Army’s 242nd birthday with a streamer ceremony and a Music Under the Stars concert, presented by the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Band, June 15, 2017.



The evening’s event also included a streamer ceremony which concluded the week of birthday celebrations.



As this year marked 100 years since the U.S. entered into WWI, the theme for the Army birthday was ‘Over there! A celebration of the World War I Soldier.’



“Our Army has come a long way in 242 years since its founding, and today’s force is transformed into the best trained and best led and most experienced force in the world,” said U.S. Army Maj. General Bo Dyess, Army Capabilities Integration Center commander. “But we take care to always remember that in our ranks is the most precious commodity our nation has to offer.”



As Music Under the Stars celebrates its 85th season, the musicians performed pieces written throughout the Army’s history, marking significant milestones in American military culture.



During the streamer ceremony portion of the evening, eighteen Soldiers from the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) wore uniforms from respective time periods when presenting streamers to be attached to the Army guidon. The 189 streamers presented, represent every campaign the Army has participated in, dating back to the Revolutionary War.



According to Dyess, the night’s celebration was to honor Soldiers of the past, but also to welcome new Soldiers into today’s Army. Dyess swore-in 35 Soldier recruits with the Oath of Enlistment during the ceremony.



“What I want you to remember is that you’re not alone--you’re standing on the shoulders of millions of people who have raised their right hand and committed themselves to the service of our nation,” said Dyess as he addressed the future Soldiers. “I’m so proud of you for doing this tonight and so proud of the accomplishments that you’ll be able to do in the future in our Army.”



To conclude the birthday celebrations and ceremony, the TRADOC band played the “Service Medley” as members of the audience were asked to stand and sing-along if they served or have family members who served in each respective branch.

