Atlanta Falcon wide receiver visits Team Little Rock

Team Little Rock children participated June 16-17, 2017, in the Proctor & Gamble Andre Roberts Football ProCamp to learn the basics of football from the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas.



This is the fourth year Team Little Rock has hosted a ProCamp, thanks to the support from the community to the base Commissary by purchasing specifically marked items.



"This was definitely a team effort with the community," said Donald McKeen, Commissary store director. "It's a contest I believe truly gives back to the base."



Commissary employees displaying, marketing and offering coupons bettered the chances of winning the ProCamp for Little Rock Air Force Base.



"Support from the community allows us to do the same," McKeen said. "The sustained patronage allows the commissary to continue serving."



Once a military child and a current a National Football League wider receiver, Roberts worked side-by-side with volunteers to share his love of the sport with the children during the camp.



"Nothing happens without volunteers," said Col. Christopher Bennett, 19th Airlift Wing vice commander. "Thanks to all the volunteers who came out to help."



The children gained a basic knowledge of football rules and skills by participating in a two-day training camp instructing them in drills; blocking, passing and much more.



"It's always awesome to come to military bases and spend some time with the kids," Roberts said. "If they have questions about what's going on, how they're feeling or anything at all, I can tell them 'I've been there.'"

