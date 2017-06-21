NCDOC TRAINS JEPORDY STYLE

By CTN2 Thomas Adams

NCDOC Fleet Public Affairs



SUFFOLK, Va. -- Sailors assigned to Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command (NCDOC) organized a unique training opportunity designed to be both educational and entertaining by creating a “Jeopardy” game show style competition.



The competition, held in the DoD Suffolk Complex Hall of Heroes Auditorium last month, was focused on attack sensing and warning. Cryptologic Technician (Networks) 2nd Class James Ware and Benjamin Troutman drafted the questions for game day.



Participants divided into three teams with three players assigned to each team. Questions were asked to test their knowledge in a variety of categories.



"Our kickoff event seemed to go really well," said Cryptologic Technician (Networks) 2nd Class Danielle Mullaney. "The whole team came together to make the process smooth and the game a success."



Cmdr. Mick Brons, executive officer, NCDOC, opened the competition with welcoming remarks and read each question to the team participants. Sticking with the “Jeopardy” theme, each participant had to answer in the form of a question.



"I'm glad that a lot of people benefited from the training, and I'm excited to initiate more training like this in the future here at NCDOC," said Ware.



The questions increased in difficulty as the rounds went on giving even the most experienced analyst a challenge. Throughout the two rounds and final double jeopardy round, Sailors answered a total of 61 questions. Participants and spectators gained valuable knowledge as they experienced a unique way of learning.



"It is great to see such motivated and excited sailors develop training that supports camaraderie and team building," said Senior Chief Information Systems Technician Kassidy Gordon. "It’s something that will continue to create a culture of learning throughout NCDOC."



NCDOC enables global power projection through proactive network defense of navy computer networks and systems and reports operationally to U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. 10th Fleet.



U.S. Fleet Cyber Command serves as the Navy component command to U.S. Strategic Command and U.S. Cyber Command, and the Navy’s Service Cryptologic Component commander under the National Security Agency/Central Security Service. Fleet Cyber Command also reports directly to the Chief of Naval Operations as an Echelon II command.



U.S. 10th Fleet is the operational arm of Fleet Cyber Command and executes its mission through a task force structure similar to other warfare commanders. In this role, C10F provides operational direction through its Maritime Operations Center located at Fort George Meade Md., executing command and control over assigned forces in support of Navy or joint missions in cyber/networks, information operations, electronic warfare, cryptologic/signals intelligence and space.



For more news from Commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. 10th Fleet, visit www.navy.mil/local/FCCC10F/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2017 Date Posted: 06.22.2017 09:16 Story ID: 238754 Location: SUFFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NCDOC TRAINS JEPORDY STYLE, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.