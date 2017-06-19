U.S. Army Marksmanship Soldiers dominate Interservice Pistol Championship

FORT BENNING, Ga. – Soldiers ‬from the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU) proved they are the best pistol marksmen in the Department of Defense (DoD) June 15 by winning the overall team title in the 58th Interservice Pistol Championship.



More than 70 military members competed for the 17th consecutive year of the event at Phillips Range.



USAMU shooter-instructor Staff Sgt. Greg Markowski captured the top individual title, while teammates, Sgt. 1st Class James Henderson and Sgt. 1st Class Patrick Franks, were second and third, respectively.



“This is the best way for us to get out there and show what we have learned through many competitions and our many hours of practice,” Markowski said.



Markowski and his teammates—Henderson, Franks, Sgt. 1st Class Lawrence Cleveland and Staff Sgt. Joshua Kingery—were the members of the top team USAMU Blue, who won the overall team title after five days of competition.



Members of the USAMU Blue also won the .22 caliber, Center Fire, .45 caliber and Service Pistol team championships.



“That comes from being focused, dedicated, talented and having the best organization behind you,” Henderson said. “I have long felt that there is no better opportunity out there than being a member of the U.S. Army, you are given everything you need to compete and win you just got to go do it.”



Led by Markowski’s overall win, the USAMU also swept the individual side of the competition by securing seven of the eight championships available throughout the week-long competition.



Markowski also won the Service Pistol championship and the Director’s match. Other USAMU champions were Sgt. 1st Class Michael Gasser in the .22 caliber match, Henderson in the Center Fire match, and Franks in the .45 caliber match and 2700 Aggregate match.



All of the military team captains said they think the Interservice Pistol Competition is an excellent opportunity to hone marksmanship skills, and the expertise they gain is shared across the U.S. military.



“We share knowledge when we’re shooting next to the service members from the other Services, and we communicate back and forth,” said Sgt. 1st Class Adam Sokolowski, USAMU Service Pistol Team Chief.



Sokolowski said Interservice Pistol Championship gives the Services a chance to compete and learn together.









The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU) wins national and international shooting competitions, supports Army marketing engagements, and advances small arms lethality to demonstrate Army marksmanship capability, connect America to its Army and enhance marksmanship effectiveness in combat. USAMU is part of the U.S. Army Marketing Engagement Brigade and Army Marketing and Research Group.

