Wolf pack receives new commander

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Philip C. Laing, outgoing commanding officer, 3rd Light Armored...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Philip C. Laing, outgoing commanding officer, 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, relinquished command to Lt. Col. Rafael A. Candelario II, oncoming commanding officer, 3rd LAR, by handing of the battalion colors during the 3rd LAR change of command ceremony at Lance Cpl. Torrey L. Gray Field aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Calif., June 15. see less | View Image Page

Lt. Col. Philip C. Laing relinquished command of 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion to Lt. Col. Rafael A. Candelario II, during a ceremony at Lance Cpl. Torrey L. Gray Field , here, June 15, 2017.

During the ceremony, the outgoing and incoming commanders performed the transfer of the battalion colors, symbolizing the transfer of responsibility and authority of the wolf pack. The ceremony allowed the Marines to be introduced to their new commander while saying farewell to their old commander.

The off going battalion commander, Laing, took command over 3rd LAR in May of 2015. He previously served with 1st LAR, 2nd LAR, School of Infantry West and 3rd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment.

Laing comments on how he enjoyed his time with 3rd LAR Marines.

“Having the opportunity to work with 3rd LAR is a great privilege and honor,” said Laing. “It’s been an honor to have worked with legends.”

The oncoming battalion commander, Candelario, previously served as the regimental operations officer, regimental executive officer, and the acting regimental commander of 5th Marines.

“I know this transition will be easy,” said Candelario. “I know the Marines who worked under Lt. Col. Lain will walk like him, talk like him and act like him; they will emulate a great Marine.”