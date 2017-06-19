Storm causes significant damage to base

Photo By Charles Haymond | A fast moving storm with driving rain, high winds and two confirmed tornadoes caused...... read more read more Photo By Charles Haymond | A fast moving storm with driving rain, high winds and two confirmed tornadoes caused significant damage to Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska on June 16. Property damage occurred to various facilities, homes and some aircraft, but no base personnel were injured. The storm also damaged many trees and caused wide-spread power outages. Base officials estimate it could take months before the entire base is fully repaired. (U.S. Air Force photo by Charles Haymond) see less | View Image Page

Multiple trees and power lines were downed and property damage occurred to various facilities, homes and some aircraft, but no base personnel were injured.



Clean-up efforts began in earnest June 17, while the base remained without power.



“I can’t say enough about the way our team came together in response to this storm,” said Col. Michael Manion, 55th Wing commander. “All of our no-fail missions remained fully operational throughout the duration of the storm and its aftermath.”



By June 18, the base’s power had returned, while debris clean-up and damage assessment continued.



“The 55th Civil Engineer Squadron really led the way and every group stepped up and ensured the mission never stopped,” Manion said. “It was a true team effort.”



Manion also said he was thankful for the support the base received from the local community.



“They are continually lauded across the Air Force and they did not disappoint,” he said. “And the crews from the Omaha Public Power District were just outstanding.”



Base officials estimate it could take months before the entire base is fully repaired.