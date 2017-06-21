Strength through partnership

Photo By Airman 1st Class Javier Alvarez | Warrant Officer Katsumi Yamazaki, senior enlisted advisor of the Japan Air...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Javier Alvarez | Warrant Officer Katsumi Yamazaki, senior enlisted advisor of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, Chief Master Sgt. Terrence A. Greene, command chief master sergeant for U.S. Forces Japan, 5th Air Force, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright, attentively listen to a Joint Mobility Complex mission presentation at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 19, 2017. The chief master sergeant of the Air Force, the Japan Air Self-Defense Force senior enlisted advisor, and other senior enlisted leaders visited Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, as part of an international key-leader engagement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Javier Alvarez) see less | View Image Page

The chief master sergeant of the Air Force, the Japan Air Self-Defense Force senior enlisted advisor, and other senior enlisted leaders visited Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, as part of an international key leader engagement June 18 and 19.



Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright met with various key leaders including Warrant Officer Katsumi Yamazaki, senior enlisted advisor of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force while he toured JBER.



“The objective [here] is to strengthen our alliance with our Japanese air force partners,” Wright said. “Whether it’s airfield, airspace or access to resources – building that relationship and having it early on is really helpful when you need it.”



During their visit, one of the Air Force’s premier exercises, Red Flag-Alaska, was near conclusion.



From the signature Red Flag building at JBER, senior leaders were able to witness part of the exercise unfold. Red and blue blips on a projected screen expertly painted the scene. Voices filled the room as they were carried in from miles away through the auditorium surround system.



“We were able to overcome the challenge of being away from a home support system by being more innovative,” Yamazaki said. “I feel extreme pride in our maintainers for ensuring our aircraft were at all times operational.”



Further along the tour was a stop at the Professional Military Education Center where Wright and Yamazaki were able to meet with Alaska Airmen and impart some wisdom to developing leaders.



“From this meeting we were afforded the opportunity to see our forces operate together and see their capabilities together,” Yamazaki said. “We would like to see a greater engagement of partner nations in future exercises. By strengthening the partnerships we are able to maintain peace and stability.”