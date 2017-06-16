Rock Solid Warrior: Staff Sgt. Andrew Williams

ROCK SOLID WARRIOR: This week's Rock Solid Warrior is Staff Sgt. Andrew Williams, the Intramural Sports Director with the 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron, deployed from Homestead Air Reserve Base, Fla. The Rock Solid Warrior program is a way to recognize and spotlight the Airmen of the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing for their positive impact and commitment to the mission.



What is your current job title and unit?

Intramural Sports Director- 386 EFSS/FSV



Which squadron and base are you deployed from?

482 FSS Homestead Air Reserve Base



Why did you join the Air Force?

I grew up always wanting to serve my country and also wanted a career instead of just a “job”.



How is your deployed unit/job different from your home unit/job?

In my deployed job, I feel more hands on when helping our customers and really providing an opportunity for our troops to take their mind off their jobs and the war. As sports director, it’s not easy planning each sports season, however, I enjoy the end result of seeing our troops excited and cheering each other on in competition. At home, there are many contractors on base that cover most of the facility.



What are some of your professional and personal goals?

My professional goal is to become an officer in the U.S. Air Force and on the civilian side, a detective for sex trafficking victims. One of my personal goals is to play semi-pro football in the Rivals Professional Football League for the Miami Blaze.





What is your favorite part of your mission here?

My favorite part of the mission here is my opportunity to network and meet so many people from different air bases along with being able to compete in our own squadron’s sports teams.



What are some of your hobbies?

My hobbies are fishing, flag football leagues, semi-pro football leagues and video games.



What are some of the challenges you face here? How do you overcome them?

A recurring challenge was planning sports seasons with shorter than average preparation time for each season along with juggling other units mission requirements that cause schedule changes. However thus far, I have been able to be resilient and manage to make each season a success with the help of my coworkers and leadership team.

