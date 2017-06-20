NECC Holds Warfighter Resiliency Forum

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) held a two-day Warfighter Resiliency Forum at their headquarters for subordinate commands and their spouses, June 14-15, on board Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

The training featured actors who portrayed four emotionally intense scenes dealing with military-related stressors that apply to all NECC forces.

Representatives from Navy Fleet and Family Service Center, FOCUS, NECC Recovery Care Management, and NECC Psychological Health Team were on hand to provide attendees with information on the variety of services they offer.

April McBride of FOCUS spoke of the variety of resiliency training offered to service members and their families on Fort Story, such as FOCUS Individual Family Resiliency Training and FOCUS for couples is also offered. FOCUS also provides specialized services for families of service members who have been wounded, ill or injured.

Cmdr. Robert Hines, psychologist on staff at NECC, coordinated the two-day training event and discussed the importance of continuing the discussion on building resilience.

“Resiliency is an important topic for all of us to focus on since we know that military careers will present unique stressors and challenges for both our NECC Sailors and their families,” said Hines. “It is our job as a community to further this discussion on building resiliency so that we can properly rise up to meet these challenges.”

Hines added that additional training will be offered later this year in Port Hueneme, Coronado, and Gulfport, expeditionary concentration areas for NECC forces.

NECC is an enduring warfighting force providing sea-to-shore and inland operating environment capabilities across the full range of military operations that is focused on delivering combat effective expeditionary forces ready for worldwide operations now and into the future.

