NSA Bahrain: Operational Presence in the Gulf

MANAMA, Bahrain – With eight installations across three continents and various combatant commands, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Southwest Asia (EURAFSWA) provides operational shore platforms that serve the needs of ships, Sailors, and families.



Rear Adm. Rick Williamson, Commander, EURAFSWA, visited Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain June 13-14 to take part in the NSA Bahrain Change of Command. During the visit, he presided over the change of command, toured the base, and met with leadership and Sailors.



Williamson’s vision for EURAFSWA involves changing the way the Navy thinks about the shore. While many Sailors think of the base simply as a place to shop, get medical care, and go to the gym, EURAFSWA is changing that perception by challenging Sailors and their leadership to recognize that the shore is irreplaceable operational space.



“I look at us as an operational command”, said Williamson during a discussion in the NSA Bahrain headquarters office. “The analogy I use is that we are like a battle group. The Region is the Battle Group Commander, and then I have these individual platforms [the bases]. These individual platforms have a certain amount of capability and capacity.”



A big part of what the Region does, said Williamson, is to manage the relationship between the capabilities required by our national leaders and the capacity of our operational shore platforms. In a Region as diverse as EURAFSWA, each base gets demand signals from many stakeholders. A big part of the responsibility of installation and Region leadership is to be sensitive to those demand signals and to be honest with leadership about what the capacity is on each base, and what will be required in terms of resources or mission set changes to support changing priorities. Communicating these important requirements in terms of operational language is important to the continued success of the shore enterprise.



“When you view an installation as an operational platform it is much easier to capture the essence of shore capacity and define it in terms the fleet can easily understand. I like to use the analogy of an aircraft carrier”, said Williamson. “The carrier is a complex platform whose primary mission is air operations. It needs 3,000 crewmembers just to function. On shore installations, we refer to this as our permanent party. When the carrier air wing comes aboard, I add another 2,500 people plus 65-70 combat aircraft and helicopters. On shore installations these are my transient missions - the people and platforms that use the services we provide. Much like an aircraft carrier, I can only support a limited amount of aircraft and people on top of my crew. If you exceed that amount you will either need to send one of the transient missions somewhere else or incur more risk. If I reduce the size of my crew, the platform ceases to function effectively.”



To communicate the operational nature of the shore, Williamson has given EURAFSWA and the bases operating under it eight primary lines of operation to focus on: air operations, port operations, security, safety, housing, Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR), Fleet and Family Support, and Core. These lines of operation constitute the main services that installations provide and relate directly to operational functions in the fleet. Williamson, a qualified Surface Warfare Officer and self-described ship driver, said during an all hands call that his belief in a “haze grey and underway” Navy has influenced his emphasis on the operational nature of the shore. Using the eight lines of operation, installations across the Region become premier partners in ensuring that our underway shipmates have uninterrupted access to operational services from the shore.



The Core line of operation encompasses utilities and services: electricity, water, and public works. Another basic responsibility of any installation is to ensure that the lights are on, the water is running, and the buildings are in good shape.



While emphasizing the importance of the operations, security, and safety lines of operation as absolute requirements for installation excellence, Williamson was sure to explain the importance of the sailor-centric lines as well. Regarding the MWR, housing, and Fleet and Family services, Williamson said that “the weapons platform is not effective if the sailor who operates those things is not taken care of”. The installations provide services to ensure that sea duty Sailors have the opportunity to utilize high-quality shore-based services when in port, so that Sailors are ready in terms of family, mind, and body to perform their best.



Here on board NSA Bahrain, EURAFSWA’s eight lines of operations are running strong. With an elite Harbor Patrol Unit, a dedicated security force, and constant improvements being made to sea-facing facilities, NSA Bahrain leads the way in operational readiness. NSA Bahrain’s MWR program is one of the best in the Navy and offers incredible recreation opportunities for both local and deployed Sailors that range from local activities in Bahrain to organized trips all around the region. NSA Bahrain’s Fleet and Family Support Center and housing office are professionally staffed and ready to help all service members and civilians in Bahrain to realize their potential. All service members in Bahrain, whether local or deployed, can find what they need right here on board NSA Bahrain, our shore-based operational platform.



As the persistent shore presence in the Arabian Gulf, NSA Bahrain provides an operational platform for U.S., allied, and partner nations to have a forward deployed naval force ready to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the region.

