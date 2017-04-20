(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Earth Day: everyone can have an impact

    Earth Day: everyone can have an impact

    Photo By Senior Airman Janelle Patiño | Ada Bintliff, four years old, shows off her mini planter she planted during the Earth...... read more read more

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2017

    Story by Senior Airman Janelle Patiño 

    92d Air Refueling Wing

    Multiple base agencies held events in celebration of Earth Day to highlight the importance of caretaking our planet. The events were geared toward the youth and included age-appropriate activities at the Career Development Center and Youth Center.

    Earth Day is celebrated worldwide by more than a billion people every year. The day is reserved to appreciate the splendor of the planet and encourage people to unite for a sustainable future.

    “Earth Day is a great way to remind everyone that taking care of the earth and environment requires everyone to do their part,” said Diane Wulf, 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron pollution prevention program manager. “We must always make sure to make good choices not just on Earth Day, but every day.”

    Airmen observed the day by reading stories relating to Earth Day to children and had them plant their own seeds in a mini planter.

    “Our goal is to teach the youth of Fairchild how each person can make a difference and encourage them to make good choices to protect the environment and the earth,” Wulf said.

    The Air Force will also be celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, with innovation, teamwork and heritage being the key themes. All of which are relevant to how the base protects and sustains the environment while completing the mission.

    “Fairchild does a great job both in the work place and housing areas to protect the environment,” Wulf added. “At Fairchild, we ask everyone to treat every day like Earth Day.”

    The first Earth Day, when environmental awareness and protection started to become a national priority, was a turning point in our country, according to Wulf.

    “By continually educating the youth about Earth Day and the environment, environmental protection will become a normal part of our lives,” Wulf added. “Making good environmental choices will be the norm, and not the exception for us.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2017
    Date Posted: 04.20.2017 19:18
    Story ID: 231065
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Earth Day: everyone can have an impact, by SrA Janelle Patiño, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    service members
    armed forces
    Air Mobility Command
    KC-135
    sacrifice
    18th Air Force
    Airman Magazine
    military
    Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    92nd Air Refueling Wing
    Air Force Times
    Military Times
    141st Air Refueling Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT