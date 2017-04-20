23rd Annual Fun Fest celebrates Easter, environment

Photo By Kristen Wong | SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Nicolas and Alyssa Lugo open Easter eggs after a hunt during...... read more read more Photo By Kristen Wong | SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Nicolas and Alyssa Lugo open Easter eggs after a hunt during the 23rd Annual Fun Fest, Earth Day and Leisure Travel Service Travel Fair at Weyand Field, April 15, 2017. Various programs, departments and vendors were featured at the event, which is hosted by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. The Fun Fest celebrated Earth Day and Easter. Various programs, departments and vendors were featured at the event, which is hosted by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. The Fun Fest celebrated Earth Day and Easter. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong, Oahu Publications) see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — “5, 4, 3, 2, 1!”

Families swarmed Weyand Field, here, like bees on a hive, on an extra hot Saturday afternoon, for the 23rd Annual Fun Fest, Earth Day and Leisure Travel Fair.



The egg hunt was the first activity for Leo Forte and his family. Like several of the children, he tripped during the stampede, but got back up and prevailed. Enjoying his spoils from the hunt, Forte said he’d found a big egg with two pieces of candy, one in particular, brown and sugary.



Hosted by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii, the event brought in 4,500 service members and their families, Department of Defense ID cardholders, retirees and guests. The event celebrated Easter and Earth Day.



“(The Fun Fest is offered) to provide the community with a fun-filled day of activities for the whole family,” said Mary Negron, special events coordinator, DFMWR.



Many DFMWR volunteers helped set up and helped break down the event.

Spc. Kowshik Chowdhury, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with the 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, helped distribute eggs across the field for the Easter egg hunts.



There were five separate egg hunts for different age groups, as well as one for children in the Exceptional Family Member Program. Chowdhury said it was fun watching the children hunting for eggs.



Numerous departments and organizations, including the Schofield Barracks Youth Center, SB Health and Fitness Center, the Provost Marshal’s Office, and the EFMP were on-hand to share activities and information with families.



Attendees indulged in carnival rides, games, crafts and more. New activities this year included rope phobia, battle balls, Zumba and the Keiki Obstacle Course, just to name a few.



“It’s really cool, said Army spouse Samantha Vongtip, whose daughter, Sawyer, completed the Kama‘aina Kids Rope-A-Phobia course. “I like all the activities. The kids really like it. They were both terrified of (the ropes course).”



In another section of the field, Capt. Adam Wilson’s daughter, Savannah, rode a pony. The G-3 assistant fire support officer with the 25th ID said the Fun Fest was a great opportunity for families who may not be able to travel home for the short weekend to celebrate Easter.



“(It’s) a good way to mingle with other Soldiers,” he added.



The fair also included representatives from various businesses, including Paradise Cove Luau, Wet’n’Wild Hawaii and Castle Resorts & Hotels, who shared information about what they offered.



For Earth Day, attendees contributed to a special painted mural. The Environmental Division, Directorate of Public Works, ironed special Earth Month decals on T-shirts for patrons. Visitors to their tent also learned how to make bracelets out of old T-shirts.



Army spouse Tanessa Lugo said the event provides activities for children, and the families get to come together and have fun.



“It’s all about the kids,” Lugo said.



Families can access photos from the event at https://www.flickr.com/photos/himwr.