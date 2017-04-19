Sailors and DON Civilians Restore Natural Wildlife

EVERETT—Sailors assigned to Naval Station Everett (NSE) and Department of the Navy civilian employees volunteered at Union Slough to remove evasive species of plants during an Earth Day event, April 19.



Union Slough is part of the Port of Everett environmental restoration project where Sailors and Department of the Navy civilians teamed up with Earth Corps to protect the environment.



“It’s important Sailors understand the connection to the habitat near by their base,” said Thomas Dildin, NSE environmental program director. “This site is part of the Snohomish River, which drains right past by Pier Bravo. By being out here they can understand the marine life that lives in the water and its habitat needs.”



Volunteers spent the day removing blackberry bushes from Union Slough and turning the uprooted plants into compost to improve growth for the native plants. Evasive plants, such as blackberries, overtake native plants, which provide habitat for local fish and birds.



“In the Navy, one of our jobs is to be good towards and protect the environment that we train in,” said Capt. Mark A. Lakamp, NSE commanding officer. “Being out here today is one way where we continue to be good toward the environment.”



By removing the blackberries, volunteers are helping to restore the land back to its natural habitat.



“It’s Earth Day, it’s our day to recognize and contribute back to the local environment,” said Dildin. “Despite the weather you can always come out and make a difference. It’s always gratifying to see the completed work at the end of the day.”

