AF Wounded Warrior to host CARE event, training for 2017 Warrior Games

Courtesy Photo | Tech. Sgt. Ben Seekell stretches before his 1,500 meter run at the Air Force Trials...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Tech. Sgt. Ben Seekell stretches before his 1,500 meter run at the Air Force Trials Feb. 28, 2017, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Seekell, a team captain, is one of 40 Air Force wounded warriors selected for the 2017 DOD Warrior Games this June in Chicago. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chip Pons) see less | View Image Page

Adaptive and rehabilitative sports events are designed to promote the mental and physical well-being of recovering service members.



The CARE event will provide personalized service through caregiver support training, recovering Airman mentorship training, and employment and career readiness guidance along with music, art and comedy-based engagements that build resiliency. The Air Force Warrior Games team will train in wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, swimming, track and field, air pistol and rifle shooting, archery and cycling.



The 2017 DOD Warrior Games, to be held in Chicago from June 28 to July 9, will feature teams from the Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, Navy and Coast Guard (combined team), Special Operations Command and the British Armed Forces team.



“The Warrior Games give wounded warriors an opportunity to show that they are not defined by their wounds, injuries or illnesses,” said Tony Jasso, AFW2 Section Lead. “Also, none of these athletes have made it here by themselves. Much of their success is due to the support of their families, caregivers, medical professionals and community.”



AFW2 is administered by the Air Force Personnel Center. Visit www.woundedwarrior.af.mil for more information about the program and how to enroll.



For more information about Air Force personnel programs, go to https://mypers.af.mil/app/home.