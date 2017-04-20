Navy Southeast Reception Combo preforms at local Library



By Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robyn B. Melvin



FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. – Navy Band Southeast’s Reception Combo performs at Headquarters branch of the Clay County Library for a local audience on April 19.

Navy Band Southeast, which is based out of Naval Air Station Jacksonville, performs over 500 events a year while touring the Southeastern states. Their Reception Combo performs a variety of jazz standards and instrumental popular music.

“I try to [host] a variety of events, and music draws people in,” said Darlene Page, adult program coordinator for Clay County Library. “Because the Navy Band is so close and the population in this area is largely retired Navy, [the local community] supports the Navy Band.”

Navy Band Southeast often preforms in the local community as a form of Navy awareness and service.

“It’s mainly public outreach,” said Musician 1st Class Trevor Shifflett, Reception Combo’s unit leader. “We love going out and playing for people and letting them know that the Navy is here, and we are not just on ships.”

Among those in attendance was 86-year-old Sarah Lucy who is a retired Navy chief. Many of those in attendance, like Lucy said the night was wonderful because they love to hear the Navy Band play.

“At gigs like this we get a lot of the senior citizen community,” said Shifflett. “A lot of veterans come out and a lot of what we do is paying respect to them and their service.”

Navy Band Southeast says in their mission statement that they want to inspire pride and patriotism through music. According to Page, they do a great job of accomplishing that goal.

“It promotes good will,” said Page. “And everybody seems to enjoy it. We have them scheduled to come back on October 25.”

To find out more information on when and were the Navy Southeast band is scheduled to perform go to

https://www.cnic.navy.mil/regions/cnrse/about/navy_bands/navy_band_southeast/public_performances.html

