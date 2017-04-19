Youths recognized for community contributions

Photo By Senior Airman John Linzmeier | Raven Tongue, Child and Youth Program advisor speaks to members of the Keystone Club...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman John Linzmeier | Raven Tongue, Child and Youth Program advisor speaks to members of the Keystone Club April 18, 2017, during a meeting at the 18th Force Support Squadron Teen and Youth Sports Center on Kadena Air Base, Japan. Top 3 Okinawa Outreach held an appreciation ceremony to recognize the youths for their acts of service to the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier) see less | View Image Page

An appreciation ceremony was held April 18 at the 18th Force Support Squadron Teen and Youth Sports Center here to recognizer members of the Keystone Club for their ongoing contributions to the local community.



Each club member was presented with a letter of appreciation from a Top 3 Okinawa Outreach representative as a token of thanks for their involvement with community service and outreach.



The teen-led club coordinates with other professional development organizations and local-national groups to hold monthly events, such as beach clean ups, sporting activities, fundraisers and various forms of cultural and language exchanges.



“It's basically a collaboration between adults and teens who work together to put smiles on other people’s faces,” said Raven Tongue, 18th FSS Child and Youth Program advisor. “We basically try to do as much community service as we can get our hands on.”



The group is also actively involved in smaller self-development activities such as leadership training and open forums to help strengthen the youths’ communication skills.



April is recognized as the month of the military child to bring awareness of the many hardships military dependents face on a regular basis, such as changing homes and having to spend months or years away from their parents.



However, these hardships don’t stop this group of youths from giving back to their community.



“It’s amazing to see, at such a young age, that they have so much enthusiasm to do all of these great things,” said Master Sgt. Devin Williams, 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance section chief and Kadena Top 3 Okinawa Outreach team lead. “They could be at home playing video games with their friends and family, but instead they come here and think about what is the next project they want to get involved with.”



At the conclusion of the ceremony and a few refreshments, the youths came together and discussed their next move to make another a positive impact on Team Kadena and the Okinawan community as a whole.