A hidden gem for Airmen

There is a place on Minot Air Force Base where you can buy quality products for cheap, meet new people and develop social skills in the midst of hidden treasures.

The thrift shop serves multiple purposes for Airmen and families.

“The thrift shop is a great opportunity for young families and Airmen who are just starting out to be able to save money and still get what they need,” said Mary Anne Kantor, thrift store manager.

The thrift shop is run by the Officers’ Spouses’ Club. Next year the enlisted and Officers’ Spouses’ Clubs are combining to create the Minot Spouses’ Club, and it will run the thrift shop.

The main goal of the thrift shop is to raise funds for certain causes. Money spent at the thrift shop goes back to the community for scholarships, local charities and other organizations.

“The thrift shop’s purpose is to make money to support the charitable endeavors of the spouses’ club,” said Kantor.

To accomplish those objectives the thrift shop relies on volunteers.

The volunteers’ responsibilities are to work the register, clean up the donation area, keep the store clean and make sure the thrift shop has items stocked.

“As a volunteer, it is an amazing way to give back to team Minot while getting to know other volunteers and shoppers,” said Kantor.

Anyone can volunteer at the thrift shop every Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. and Tuesday 5-7 p.m.

“I definitely feel like I get to know people a lot better, and I’ve met a lot of great people as the manager just through people that come in to volunteer,” said Kantor. “Our new manager is coming in May and her main reason for doing this is that she wanted to get out and meet more people.”

Amy Beers, a stay at home mom and mother of five children, has been volunteering at the thrift shop for six months.

“It’s fun and I feel like I’m doing good for the base and so that makes me feel happier,” said Beers.

Kantor agrees with Beers about how volunteering helps the base, adding other benefits of getting involved with the thrift shop.

“I think that it provides people a fun and friendly place to get out during the winter months and allows people the chance to repurpose items instead of throw things away,” said Kantor. “It is also a great way for volunteers to get out of the house and feel a sense of accomplishment outside the daily grind of life and parenthood.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2017 Date Posted: 04.19.2017 16:58 Story ID: 230887 Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE , ND, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A hidden gem for Airmen, by A1C Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.