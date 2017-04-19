Blount County youth assess, apply leadership on Air National Guard campus

Photo By Master Sgt. Mike Smith | Students with the Youth Leadership Blount take a television studio tour at the Air...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Mike Smith | Students with the Youth Leadership Blount take a television studio tour at the Air National Guard’s I.G. Brown Training and Education Center April 18, 2017, as part of their leadership day. The students met the commander, took a 4 Lenses assessment, toured the TEC TV studios and played a game of flicker ball before leaving McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base for other area events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith) see less | View Image Page

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. – Twenty-three high school sophomores with Youth Leadership Blount learned about their leadership styles during a visit at the Air National Guard’s I.G. Brown Training and Education Center April 18 as part of their leadership day events.



The TEC commander, Col. Kevin Donovan, welcomed the group’s visit on campus at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base as part of the center’s ongoing engagement in the community.



The students, from eight schools in Blount County, met the commander, took a 4 Lenses assessment, toured the TEC TV studios and played a game of flicker ball in the Wilson Hall activities building.



“In helping them learn how to use leadership effectively, with the lenses training, and then the application through the flicker ball, I find very exciting for my students,” said the Director of Leadership Blount, Pete Carter.



Carter, a retired principal, said that their mission is to introduce students to their personal leadership style with the application; to become more aware of the need for leadership skills in life.



Senior Master Sgt. Shaun Withers and Master Sgt. Jose Santiago guided students through the flicker ball game after Tammie Smeltzer and Master Sgt. Jeela Taylor helped students through the 4 Lenses personality assessment.