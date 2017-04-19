(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Blount County youth assess, apply leadership on Air National Guard campus

    Youth leadership studies

    Photo By Master Sgt. Mike Smith | Students with the Youth Leadership Blount take a television studio tour at the Air...... read more read more

    LOUISVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2017

    Story by Master Sgt. Mike Smith 

    Air National Guard Training and Education Center/TV

    LOUISVILLE, Tenn. – Twenty-three high school sophomores with Youth Leadership Blount learned about their leadership styles during a visit at the Air National Guard’s I.G. Brown Training and Education Center April 18 as part of their leadership day events.

    The TEC commander, Col. Kevin Donovan, welcomed the group’s visit on campus at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base as part of the center’s ongoing engagement in the community.

    The students, from eight schools in Blount County, met the commander, took a 4 Lenses assessment, toured the TEC TV studios and played a game of flicker ball in the Wilson Hall activities building.

    “In helping them learn how to use leadership effectively, with the lenses training, and then the application through the flicker ball, I find very exciting for my students,” said the Director of Leadership Blount, Pete Carter.

    Carter, a retired principal, said that their mission is to introduce students to their personal leadership style with the application; to become more aware of the need for leadership skills in life.

    Senior Master Sgt. Shaun Withers and Master Sgt. Jose Santiago guided students through the flicker ball game after Tammie Smeltzer and Master Sgt. Jeela Taylor helped students through the 4 Lenses personality assessment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2017
    Date Posted: 04.19.2017 15:37
    Story ID: 230866
    Location: LOUISVILLE, TN, US 
    Hometown: ALCOA, TN, US
    Hometown: KNOXVILLE, TN, US
    Hometown: MARYVILLE, TN, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blount County youth assess, apply leadership on Air National Guard campus, by MSgt Mike Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    leadership
    TEC
    community
    youth
    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center
    4 lenses

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT