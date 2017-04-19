AF seeks 2017 Gen. Mark A. Welsh III One Air Force Award submissions

This Air Force-level award, which recognizes mission success achieved by a team of two or more Total Force components, will be presented to the top team that demonstrates improved effectiveness, operational readiness or mission accomplishment through integrated solutions.



Active-duty, Guard, Reserve, Civil Air Patrol, or Department of Defense civilians from major commands and direct reporting units may nominate an integrated team for consideration.



To be considered, award packages must justify the team’s best practices and explain how the procedures would be limited if performed by a single component, how the team shared resources to achieve mission success, and how the process or procedure reduced barriers while maximizing the strengths of each component. The nomination period for the award must include contributions performed between May 1, 2016 and April 30, 2017.



Organization and base-level personnel must contact their MAJCOM, field operating agency or DRU for applicable suspense dates and additional information regarding nomination procedures. Each MAJCOM, FOA or DRU may only submit one team, and packages are due to the Air Force Personnel Center no later than June 1.



Specific eligibility and application procedures are available via myPers. Select “any” from the dropdown menu and search “Welsh.”



For more information about Air Force personnel programs, go to https://myPers.af.mil/. Individuals who do not have a myPers account can request one by following the instructions listed on http://www.afpc.af.mil/myPers.

