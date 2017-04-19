(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AF seeks 2017 Gen. Mark A. Welsh III One Air Force Award submissions

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2017

    Story by Staff Sgt. Alexx Pons 

    Air Force Personnel Center

    This Air Force-level award, which recognizes mission success achieved by a team of two or more Total Force components, will be presented to the top team that demonstrates improved effectiveness, operational readiness or mission accomplishment through integrated solutions.

    Active-duty, Guard, Reserve, Civil Air Patrol, or Department of Defense civilians from major commands and direct reporting units may nominate an integrated team for consideration.

    To be considered, award packages must justify the team’s best practices and explain how the procedures would be limited if performed by a single component, how the team shared resources to achieve mission success, and how the process or procedure reduced barriers while maximizing the strengths of each component. The nomination period for the award must include contributions performed between May 1, 2016 and April 30, 2017.

    Organization and base-level personnel must contact their MAJCOM, field operating agency or DRU for applicable suspense dates and additional information regarding nomination procedures. Each MAJCOM, FOA or DRU may only submit one team, and packages are due to the Air Force Personnel Center no later than June 1.

    Specific eligibility and application procedures are available via myPers. Select “any” from the dropdown menu and search “Welsh.”

    For more information about Air Force personnel programs, go to https://myPers.af.mil/. Individuals who do not have a myPers account can request one by following the instructions listed on http://www.afpc.af.mil/myPers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2017
    Date Posted: 04.19.2017 15:10
    Story ID: 230864
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AF seeks 2017 Gen. Mark A. Welsh III One Air Force Award submissions, by SSgt Alexx Pons, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air Force
    recognition
    Air Force Personnel Center
    AFPC
    awards and decorations

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT