COPY AND PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO YOUR BROWSER, YOU MUST HAVE A GVS ACCOUNT TO ACCESS THE TRAINING:
https://globalvideoservices.csd.disa.mil/gvs-web/app/home?execution=e2s1
Once you have created a GVS account you will be able to access GVS training.
Click on the "GVS CBT Training" link and begin training and be sure to print your certificate at the end.
If you any questions do not hesitate to contact: Ms. Kyra Davenport at kyra.o.davenport.ctr@mail.mil or Mr. Earl Braddy at earl.j.braddy.ctr@mail.mil
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2017 09:11
|Story ID:
|230805
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, OCCH GVS Training Guiance, by Kyra Davenport, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
