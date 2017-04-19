OCCH GVS Training Guiance

COPY AND PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO YOUR BROWSER, YOU MUST HAVE A GVS ACCOUNT TO ACCESS THE TRAINING:



https://globalvideoservices.csd.disa.mil/gvs-web/app/home?execution=e2s1





Once you have created a GVS account you will be able to access GVS training.



Click on the "GVS CBT Training" link and begin training and be sure to print your certificate at the end.





If you any questions do not hesitate to contact: Ms. Kyra Davenport at kyra.o.davenport.ctr@mail.mil or Mr. Earl Braddy at earl.j.braddy.ctr@mail.mil

