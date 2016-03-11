(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Faces of Beale:Tarey Milton

    “…Most of the skills…”

    Photo By Airman Tristan Viglianco | Tarey Milton, 9th Medical Operations Squadron family advocacy program assistant, poses...... read more read more

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2016

    Story by Airman Tristan Viglianco 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    “I joined the Navy and did four years, when I got out I decided to go to school. I finally graduated from the University of Florida in 2014 with my graduate degree. I majored in anthropology, sociology, and psychology, with a minor in urban planning. My degrees do help me with my job, but most of the skills I have were developed in my ten year internship at a counseling center in downtown Atlanta next to the city jail. I actually decided to take the job here at Beale while I was conducting graduate research down in Brazil. All of my experience prepared me for my position now.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2016
    Date Posted: 04.18.2017 19:19
    Story ID: 230780
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of Beale:Tarey Milton, by Amn Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Faces of Beale

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT