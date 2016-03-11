Faces of Beale:Tarey Milton

“I joined the Navy and did four years, when I got out I decided to go to school. I finally graduated from the University of Florida in 2014 with my graduate degree. I majored in anthropology, sociology, and psychology, with a minor in urban planning. My degrees do help me with my job, but most of the skills I have were developed in my ten year internship at a counseling center in downtown Atlanta next to the city jail. I actually decided to take the job here at Beale while I was conducting graduate research down in Brazil. All of my experience prepared me for my position now.”

