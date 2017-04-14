Seabee Dive Detachment Hones Underwater Welding Skills

Courtesy Photo | CHARLESTON, South Carolina (April 11, 2017) Builder 2nd Class Kyle Foresman, assigned...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | CHARLESTON, South Carolina (April 11, 2017) Builder 2nd Class Kyle Foresman, assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 2’s Construction Diving Detachment Alpha (CDDA), conducts underwater welding training at the International Diving Institute. UCT 2’s CDDA is receiving advanced underwater welding training in preparation for their upcoming deployment to the PACOM AOR where they will utilize these skills in conducting construction, maintenance, and repair in support of the Pacific Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Michael Roster/Released) see less | View Image Page

Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 2’s Construction Diving Detachment Alpha (CDDA) completed advanced underwater welding training at the International Diving Institute (IDI), April 3-14.



The training allowed CDDA’s Seabee divers to certify as Lloyd’s Register Underwater Welders, ensuring their capability to perform load-bearing and critical structural welds underwater.



CDDA conducted comprehensive training with IDI instructors during their two-week stay in South Carolina, accumulating 80 hours of bottom time and completing over 250 feet of project welds.



“The skills and knowledge acquired during these past two weeks are invaluable for our upcoming deployment,” said Chief Steelworker Brett Sligo, CDDA’s assistant officer-in-charge. “Not to mention immeasurably beneficial to the team’s overall mission capabilities.”



CDDA’s upcoming deployment will include an assortment of underwater welding projects. Beginning in July 2017, the detachment will erect a small boat pier in Timor-Leste and install over 20,000 pounds of zinc anode material as part of a cathodic protection system onboard Naval Base Guam.



The training provided underwater construction technicians with the rare opportunity to gain an internationally recognized certification and further their already extensive knowledge in underwater construction. CDDA completed the Lloyd’s Register Underwater Welder certification with a 100% percent passing rate of the ten personnel attending.



Underwater Construction Teams provide construction, inspection, repair, and maintenance of waterfront and underwater facilities in support of Naval and Marine Corps operations. Underwater Construction technicians have the unique ability of performing shallow, deep water, and terrestrial construction.