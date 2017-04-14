Seabee Dive Detachment Hones Underwater Welding Skills

Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 2’s Construction Diving Detachment Alpha (CDDA) completed advanced underwater welding training at the International Diving Institute (IDI), April 3-14.
The training allowed CDDA’s Seabee divers to certify as Lloyd’s Register Underwater Welders, ensuring their capability to perform load-bearing and critical structural welds underwater.
CDDA conducted comprehensive training with IDI instructors during their two-week stay in South Carolina, accumulating 80 hours of bottom time and completing over 250 feet of project welds.
“The skills and knowledge acquired during these past two weeks are invaluable for our upcoming deployment,” said Chief Steelworker Brett Sligo, CDDA’s assistant officer-in-charge. “Not to mention immeasurably beneficial to the team’s overall mission capabilities.”
CDDA’s upcoming deployment will include an assortment of underwater welding projects. Beginning in July 2017, the detachment will erect a small boat pier in Timor-Leste and install over 20,000 pounds of zinc anode material as part of a cathodic protection system onboard Naval Base Guam.
The training provided underwater construction technicians with the rare opportunity to gain an internationally recognized certification and further their already extensive knowledge in underwater construction. CDDA completed the Lloyd’s Register Underwater Welder certification with a 100% percent passing rate of the ten personnel attending.
Underwater Construction Teams provide construction, inspection, repair, and maintenance of waterfront and underwater facilities in support of Naval and Marine Corps operations. Underwater Construction technicians have the unique ability of performing shallow, deep water, and terrestrial construction.
04.14.2017
|04.14.2017
04.18.2017 18:40
|04.18.2017 18:40
230772
|230772
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
