Schriever Airmen dodge to raise awareness

Sarah D'Alessandro, 50th Force Support Squadron, braces for impact during the annual Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Dodgeball Tournament at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Friday, April 14, 2017.

Dodge

Duck

Dip

Dive

and Dodge







These are the 5 D’s of dodgeball - sacred tenants dictated by the late great Patches O’ Houlihan for mastery of the classic game, practiced by (some) participants during the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Dodgeball tournament in the base fitness center Friday, April 14.



At the foundation of the “friendly competition,” was a fundamental purpose to raise awareness of SAAP, April being the month dedicated to this message.



“We’re trying to get the awareness out and represent at many events,” said Staff Sgt. Carrie Tierney, a volunteer for the event. “We are using the tournament and other events as a foundation for raising awareness.”



Tierney and other volunteers helped with a 50th Space Wing’s Sexual Assault Response Coordinator’s office booth outside the gym, handing out free tournament T-shirts and items with SAAP slogans to participants.



Paula Krause, 50 SW SARC, pointed out the connection between dodgeball and SAAPM’s theme of: “Protecting our People Protects our Mission.”



“The dodgeball teams need to protect their team members and their mission, which in this case is to win the game,” said Krause. “This is similar to what our members need to do within their units.”



While SAPR was the foremost important acronym for the event, in the fitness center gym, the 5 D’s served the practical purpose of helping those who used them move their teams up in the brackets.



Emerging victorious in the name of SAAP was the 21st Space Wing’s Family Advocacy Program, a triumphing upset over last year’s victors - Schriever’s own 50th Security Forces Squadron.



“It feels good to win, it was an intense game,” said Jeremy Roberts, 21 FA. “We were down a couple times but we made some plays, caught some balls and came out on top.”



Monica Ibarra, 21 FA, said it was important for family advocacy to represent in SAPR events, even those on Schriever.



“With it being sexual assault awareness and prevention month, as well as child abuse awareness month, it’s important for us to get out there and support these causes as well as make sure we are rallying with military members and their families,” she said.



Ibarra added the competition at Schriever was fierce, and she was grateful for the chance to participate.



“Thanks to SAPR and the 50th Space Wing for letting us take part and win their tournament,” she laughed.



Whether you can dodge a dodgeball, a wrench, or even a moving vehicle, Krause said the true importance of the event was uniting Schriever Airmen under the banner of SAAP.



“We had great competition from all teams and great participation from all the groups,” said Krause. “This was a fun event with a serious underlying message. The whole crowd gets involved, whether the members are playing or not.”