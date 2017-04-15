(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    IWTC Corry Station Sailors Volunteer at Local Charity

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2017

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Jackson 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    PENSACOLA, Fla. – Sailors from Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station participated in a volunteer project at the Martha’s Vineyard Foundation, April 15.

    The IWTC Corry Station volunteers cleaned, painted and assisted with household maintenance around the premises.

    "The staff at Martha’s Vineyard gives their all to support families in need, including many of our fellow service members,” said Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class Caleb McGrath who helped organize the volunteer event. “It has been an absolute pleasure to work together with them and build a lasting relationship with the Pensacola community."

    The Martha’s Vineyard Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides lodging and support for families of patients in local hospitals.

    “I can’t say enough about how wonderful it was having the Sailors come out and help us,” said Marty Tackett, director of the organization. “They were always ready to help us no matter what they were asked to do.”

    IWTC Corry Station, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare (IW) across the full spectrum of military operations.

    For more news from Center for Information Warfare Training organization, visit http://www.navy.mil/local/cid/, http://www.netc.navy.mil/centers/ciwt/, http://www.facebook.com/NavyCIWT, or http://www.twitter.com/NavyCIWT.

