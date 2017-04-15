IWTC Corry Station Sailors Volunteer at Local Charity

Courtesy Photo | 170415-N-XX082-044 PENSACOLA, Fla. (April 15, 2017) Sailors from Information Warfare...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 170415-N-XX082-044 PENSACOLA, Fla. (April 15, 2017) Sailors from Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station pose for a photo with the staff at Martha's Vineyard after a volunteer event. Martha's Vineyard provides lodging and support for families of patients in local hospitals. (U.S. Navy photo by Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class Caleb McGrath/Released) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Sailors from Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station participated in a volunteer project at the Martha’s Vineyard Foundation, April 15.



The IWTC Corry Station volunteers cleaned, painted and assisted with household maintenance around the premises.



"The staff at Martha’s Vineyard gives their all to support families in need, including many of our fellow service members,” said Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class Caleb McGrath who helped organize the volunteer event. “It has been an absolute pleasure to work together with them and build a lasting relationship with the Pensacola community."



The Martha’s Vineyard Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides lodging and support for families of patients in local hospitals.



“I can’t say enough about how wonderful it was having the Sailors come out and help us,” said Marty Tackett, director of the organization. “They were always ready to help us no matter what they were asked to do.”



IWTC Corry Station, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare (IW) across the full spectrum of military operations.



