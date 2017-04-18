(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    First Night Flying Career Day A Success

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2017

    Story by Staff Sgt. Duane Duimstra 

    114th Fighter Wing

    The 114th Fighter Wing recruiters hosted a night flying career day April 13, 2017, Joe Foss Field, S.D. This will be the first night flying career day held at the 114th Fighter Wing.

    Career day allows students, parents, and others who are interested in the South Dakota Air National Guard to see and learn about the different vocations the 114th Fighter Wing Airmen perform on a daily basis.

    Over 80 high school and college students along with their family members attended the first night flying career day. Attendees were served pizza for dinner followed by a mission brief by Maj. Travis Schuring, 114th Fighter Wing executive officer. The brief gave the students and parents an idea of the mission and community impact of the South Dakota Air National Guard.

    “We restructured our timeframe and approach to allow for quality group conversations with attendees. The time change also allowed more parents, guardians, and other family members to attend the event” said Tech. Sgt. Bo Ellefson, 114th Fighter Wing recruiter.

    The students and parents learned about a few of the 80 different career fields in the South Dakota Air National Guard such as aerospace flight equipment, ammunitions, and avionics.

    To save the best for last, students and parents were treated to F-16s taking off at full afterburner during the 114th Fighter Wing night flying.

    “Career day is the backbone of recruiting and we look forward to growing this event each year.” said Tech. Sgt. Jordan Snyder, 114th Fighter Wing recruiter.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Night Flying Career Day A Success, by SSgt Duane Duimstra, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

