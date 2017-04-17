The DoD has supported observances through development of local recognition programs and culturally diverse activities since 1968. Ethnic and special observances are conducted to enhance cross-cultural awareness and to promote diversity among all military members, civilian employees, contractors, family members and retirees.



The 2017 D-M Color Run kicked off the day’s events at the Blanchard Golf Course running track, with more than 100 participants and 23 volunteers.



The festival included informational booths, food tastings, guest speakers, and live events from: African American, Native American, Asian Pacific Islander and Hispanic heritage cultures. Representatives from Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride, National Disability and Women's History and Equality groups also attended.



"The best part about today's festivities was all the lovely dancers we had from all the different cultures," said Tech. Sgt. Matthew Wester, 355th Contracting Squadron Unit Deployment Manager and the festival emcee. "I hope the folks really enjoyed coming out here and seeing all these amazing performances. The smiles on people's faces when they sat in the audience watching was truly enjoyable for me."

Date Taken: 04.17.2017
This work, Strengthening Resiliency through Diversity, by A1C Mya Crosby