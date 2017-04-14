Workhorse Battalion Runs, Raises Money for AER

Photo By Spc. Liane Schmersahl | Lt. Colin Charpentier leads the way was the 10th Headquarters and Special Troops...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Liane Schmersahl | Lt. Colin Charpentier leads the way was the 10th Headquarters and Special Troops Battalion sets off on its 5k Family Fun Run fundraiser in support of Army Emergency Relief. The run drew in more than $7,000 in donations while the battalion continued the fundraising effort throughout the week. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Liane Schmersahl) see less | View Image Page

The 10th Headquarters and Special Troops Battalion raised more than $7,300 in support of the Army Emergency Relief during a week-long fundraising effort last week, as Fort Drum participates in a base-wide initiative to raise $200,000 for the cause.



The bulk of the contributions came directly from the battalion’s AER 5k Family Fun Run during PT hours on April 10. Battalion Soldiers and Family Members were invited to participate, and were encouraged to consider making voluntary donations prior to the race.



Michael Ferguson, of the Fort Drum AER, addressed participants before the race, thanking them for their support and explaining the purpose and reach of the AER.



“The loans that are given out to Soldiers are repaid,” he explained, “and then that money is able to go to help the next Soldier. It’s recycled over and over, and what you’re doing today is contributing to that pool of resources. You never know how what you give today will be used to help someone who needs it.”



10th HSTB Battalion Command Sgt. Maj. Chad Pinkston emphasized the importance of Soldiers helping Soldiers.



“It’s a way to make sure the Soldier to your left and your right is taken care of,” he said. “Those lenders outside the gate don’t care about you; they care about your money. The AER isn’t here for that. They’re here to help you.”



The run itself drew in approximately $7,000, while the Workhorse battalion continued to accept donations throughout the week, ultimately raising $7,353. Individual donations ranged from $1 to $1,800.



Staff Sgt. Jaredd Alas, the battalion operations non-commissioned officer in charge, said he was thrilled to see the battalion supporting an organization that helped him when he needed it. Alas took a $15,000 loan in 2014 when his wife passed away.



“I paid the loan back at zero interest, and you’re not going to find that anywhere else,” he said, “and you never know when you’re going to need it.”



Following the 5k, the top three male and female participants were recognized, and Pinkton and Ferguson plan to recognize the top four donors with a coin later this week.