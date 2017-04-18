(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2017 Air Force photo contest opens soon, focuses on travel

    2017 Air Force Photo Contest

    Photo By Stephen Warns | "Travel Destinations" is the theme of the 2017 Air Force Photo Contest.... read more read more

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2017

    Story by Stephen Warns 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – Starting May 1, novice, accomplished and youth photographers can enter the 2017 Air Force Photo Contest sponsored by the Air Force Services Activity.

    With a theme of “Travel Destinations,” the contest runs through May 31.

    “A destination is a special place that remains in your memory long after you’ve visited,” said Darlene Johnson, AFSVA Community Programs Branch chief. “It can be a beach in Greece, summit of Mount Everest or on your grandmother’s front porch!”

    The theme was selected because of how often many military families travel and visit places they wouldn’t see otherwise, Johnson said.

    The photo contest is part of the Air Force’s arts and crafts program that develops the skills and creative abilities of Airmen by getting them involved and connected through photography, said Jon Grammer, AFSVA director of programs.

    “The program directly supports three (of the four) pillars of Comprehensive Airman Fitness by providing mental, social and spiritual development for a more resilient Air Force,” Grammer said.

    Participants can submit their photos at www.myairforcelife.com/Photo-contest. The contest is open to authorized patrons of Air Force morale, welfare and recreation programs, and is divided into adult and youth categories.

    The adult category will have novice and accomplished subcategories. Youth categories are divided by age: children (6-8), pre-teens (9-12) and teens (13-17).

    Participants can enter up to two original images in a JPEG or JPG format; only online entries are eligible. The file size must be between 3 and 8MB.

    Winners will be announced no later than the end of July, Johnson said. Amazon gift cards will be awarded to the top three winners in each category, with first place winning $300; second place $200; and third $100.

    For more information, visit http://www.myairforcelife.com.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2017
    Date Posted: 04.18.2017 16:27
    Story ID: 230696
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Air Force photo contest opens soon, focuses on travel, by Stephen Warns, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air Force Services Activity My Air Force Life in Focus

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT