    AF selects 534 for promotion to colonel, lieutenant colonel, major

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Story by Melissa Bailey 

    Air Force Personnel Center

    The boards selected 76 lieutenant colonels for promotion to colonel, 159 majors for promotion to lieutenant colonel and 299 captains for promotion to major.

    To view the lists, go to the Air Force Portal (https://my.af.mil/) and selection the promotion link. Promotion lists have also posted to myPers (https://mypers.af.mil/). To view the lists, select “Active Duty Officer” from the drop down menu, search “Promotions Home” and scroll down to the promotion select lists.

    For more information about Air Force personnel programs, go to myPers. Individuals who do not have a myPers account can request one by following these instructions (http://www.afpc.af.mil/myPers).

