    Air Force names 2017 ROTC detachment commanders

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Story by Melissa Bailey 

    Air Force Personnel Center

    A selection board held late in 2016 reviewed more than 100 applications from lieutenant colonels and majors interested in this highly sought-after command opportunity.

    “For many students, ROTC detachment commanders are the first military leaders they meet,” said Sundy Muniz, ROTC assignments chief. “They have a significant influence on our future officer corps so it’s critical that committed, focused leaders are assigned to command these detachments.”

    The selection list is posted on myPers (https://mypers.af.mil/). To view the list, select “Any” from the dropdown menu and search “91C0 Commander.”

    For more information about Air Force personnel programs, go to myPers. Individuals who do not have a myPers account can request one by following these instructions (http://www.afpc.af.mil/myPers).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force names 2017 ROTC detachment commanders, by Melissa Bailey, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    ROTC
    assignments

