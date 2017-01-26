Air Force names 2017 ROTC detachment commanders

A selection board held late in 2016 reviewed more than 100 applications from lieutenant colonels and majors interested in this highly sought-after command opportunity.



“For many students, ROTC detachment commanders are the first military leaders they meet,” said Sundy Muniz, ROTC assignments chief. “They have a significant influence on our future officer corps so it’s critical that committed, focused leaders are assigned to command these detachments.”



The selection list is posted on myPers (https://mypers.af.mil/). To view the list, select “Any” from the dropdown menu and search “91C0 Commander.”



For more information about Air Force personnel programs, go to myPers. Individuals who do not have a myPers account can request one by following these instructions (http://www.afpc.af.mil/myPers).

