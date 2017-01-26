Officer developmental education application window opens Jan. 30

Eligible active duty officers can apply for intermediate and senior developmental education opportunities starting Jan. 30.



The nomination process starts via the web-based form 3849, available on AFPC Secure (https://w45.afpc.randolph.af.mil/afpcsecurenet40/PKI/MainMenu1.aspx). Officers may select up to five IDE/SDE programs in which they are interested and should ensure they meet the minimum criteria for each selected program as requirements and eligibility vary.



“The Air Force embraces the concept of lifelong learning, which draws meaningful connections between the distinct educational experiences throughout a career,” said Kris Hunter, officer DE deputy chief at the Air Force Personnel Center.



Intermediate programs include the Air Command and Staff College, sister service and international schools, a variety of fellowship programs and more. Senior programs include the Air War College, Air Force and national defense fellowships, National Defense University programs, sister service and international schools, and more.



“Our education builds the foundation for training and developing transformational leaders at all levels,” Hunter said.



Applications, including senior rater nominations, must be submitted by March 3. Officers nominated by their senior raters will have until March 28 to review their records in the Personnel Records Display Application (https://w45.afpc.randolph.af.mil/afpcsecurenet40/PKI/MainMenu1.aspx) to verify all personal information is accurate and their latest officer performance reports are on file.



Final results from the Developmental Education Designation Board, identifying the DE programs for which officers have been selected, will be released in October.



Stay informed on the most current developmental education information on the officer Force Development page on myPers (https://mypers.af.mil/). Alternatively, select “Active Duty Officer” from the dropdown menu and search “IDE” or “SDE.”



The call for nominations for civilian developmental opportunities will be at a later date.



For more information about Air Force personnel programs, go to myPers. Individuals who do not have a myPers account can request one by following these instructions (http://www.afpc.af.mil/myPers).

