307th Bomb Wing hosts reunion

More than 80 alumni and family attended the three-day reunion, including eight of the 42 remaining 307th World War II veterans, Veterans from the Korean Conflict, Vietnam Conflict and Cold War were also present.

The alumni and their families had the opportunity to tour the local area, and Barksdale Air Force Base. The base tour included demonstrations from the 2nd Bomb Wing’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Military Working Dogs, a B-1 Lancer and B-52 Stratofortress static display and a visit to the Global Power Museum.

The highlight of the reunion was a gala to honor the past and current members of the wing.

“We were honored to be joined by the warriors from every conflict since World War II,” said Col. Bruce R. Cox, 307th Bomb Wing commander. “Having the alumni here and getting to hear their stories and experiences, gives our airmen a chance to know their heritage, where they come from and helps us to reinvigorate our pride and esprit de corps in the wing.”

The gala, held on Saturday night, celebrated the history of the 307th Bomb Wing. Cox presented each World War II veteran with a coin during the event.

The 307th Bombardment Group (Heavy) was activated in 1942 by the Army Air Corps Combat Command after an attack on Pearl Harbor thrust the United States into war with Japan. In 1942, 27 B-24 Liberators from the 307th Bombardment Group took part in one of the longest mass-raids of that era which earned them the name “The Long Rangers.”

