USS ZEPHYR COMPLETES PUERTO RICO PORT VISIT

Courtesy Photo | 170414-N-EO381-063 SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (April 17, 2017) - Quartermaster 1st Class...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 170414-N-EO381-063 SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (April 17, 2017) - Quartermaster 1st Class Harry Warner, assigned to the Cyclone-class patrol costal ship USS Zephyr (PC 8), prepares dinner for the crew. Zephyr is currently underway in support of Operation Martillo, a joint operation with the U.S. Coast Guard and partner nations, within the Fourth Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Casey J. Hopkins/Released) see less | View Image Page

“Everyone in the city was very friendly,” said Engineman 3rd Class Moises Villegas. “The food was great and I absolutely loved the beaches. It was a well-deserved visit and I’m very fortunate to have had that experience.”



While moored, Sailors had the opportunity to visit El Yunque National Park, which is home to the only rainforest in the continental U.S. and its territories.



“The rainforest was an awesome once in a lifetime experience,” said Quartermaster 1st Class Harry Warner. “Everyone who went enjoyed themselves and we were able to see something that not many people get to see.”



The crew also welcomed 11 recruits aboard from a local delayed entry program and allowed them to tour the ship, conducted a beach clean up on the base and completed some scheduled maintenance allowing the ship to operate at its full potential.



“The crew did phenomenally well taking care of some much needed mid-voyage repairs while in port San Juan,” said Zephyr Commanding Officer Lt. Cmdr. Cameron Ingram.



Zephyr, which is home ported in Mayport, Florida, is currently underway in support of Operation Martillo, a joint operation with the U.S. Coast Guard and partner nations, within the 4th Fleet area of responsibility.



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command and U.S. 4th Fleet support U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American regions.